Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Barclays

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MRO. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.29.

NYSE:MRO traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.87. The company had a trading volume of 118,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,848,112. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Marathon Oil has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The firm has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.39.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.09. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 42.46% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $645,583.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 229,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,180,606.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $645,583.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 229,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,180,606.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $864,884.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,702,308.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091,570 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 60.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904,140 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 3,527.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,735,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,158 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 173.0% in the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,794,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $85,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,020 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 521.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,861,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

