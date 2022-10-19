Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $324.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.97 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.

Marten Transport Stock Down 7.4 %

NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $18.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.92. Marten Transport has a 12 month low of $15.59 and a 12 month high of $23.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.70.

Marten Transport Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.91%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research cut shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Marten Transport from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other Marten Transport news, Director Larry B. Hagness sold 10,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $236,477.09. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,475 shares in the company, valued at $4,482,241.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRTN. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 4,463.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 689,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,605,000 after purchasing an additional 674,813 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 8.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,875,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,370,000 after purchasing an additional 231,754 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Marten Transport by 263.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 215,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after buying an additional 155,948 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Marten Transport by 432.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 142,018 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Marten Transport by 10.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,109,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,700,000 after buying an additional 108,373 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

