Mason Industrial Technology (NYSE:MIT) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.93

Shares of Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.93 and last traded at $9.93, with a volume of 30150 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

Mason Industrial Technology Trading Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mason Industrial Technology

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Mason Industrial Technology by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,736,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,967,000 after buying an additional 32,835 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Mason Industrial Technology by 136.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 913,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,933,000 after buying an additional 527,616 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL increased its stake in Mason Industrial Technology by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 734,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after buying an additional 331,767 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mason Industrial Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $2,442,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mason Industrial Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $533,000. 68.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mason Industrial Technology Company Profile

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of industrial technology, advanced materials, or specialty chemicals.

