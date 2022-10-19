Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 31.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth $214,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Macquarie dropped their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mastercard Stock Up 1.8 %

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MA opened at $300.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $290.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $318.61 and its 200-day moving average is $333.81. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Recommended Stories

