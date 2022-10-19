Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target Cut to $350.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Mastercard from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $400.44.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $300.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Mastercard has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The company has a market cap of $290.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.81.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 91.8% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

