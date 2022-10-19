Matson (NYSE:MATX) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.67-6.79 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.28. Matson also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $6.67-$6.79 EPS.

MATX opened at $73.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Matson has a 12 month low of $60.35 and a 12 month high of $125.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.85.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $9.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.11. Matson had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 29.33%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Matson will post 30.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MATX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Matson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Matson in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an underperform rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Matson from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $399,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,802 shares in the company, valued at $20,178,655.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Matson news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $399,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,802 shares in the company, valued at $20,178,655.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Grace M. Cerocke sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total value of $34,885.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,538.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,877 shares of company stock worth $2,031,373 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Matson by 5.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,671 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Matson by 191.3% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 23,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 15,357 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Matson by 25.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 359,080 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,170,000 after purchasing an additional 73,687 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Matson during the second quarter worth approximately $664,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Matson by 16.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,830 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 5,613 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

