Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.20

Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$4.20 and last traded at C$4.24, with a volume of 5111 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.23.

Separately, Pi Financial lowered their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

The firm has a market cap of C$620.47 million and a PE ratio of 42.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 14.86 and a quick ratio of 10.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.29.

Maverix Metals ( TSE:MMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$18.12 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Maverix Metals Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.016 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Maverix Metals’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Maverix Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. It has a portfolio of over 100 royalties and streams in the Americas and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

