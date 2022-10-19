Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIZP – Get Rating) dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.39. Approximately 136,416 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 141,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $193.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.72.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

