McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,904 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $9,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on MKC shares. Argus cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MKC traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.30. The company had a trading volume of 23,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,789. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $71.19 and a twelve month high of $107.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.82.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 57.81%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.