McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) PT Lowered to $272.00 at Credit Suisse Group

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $287.00 to $272.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $246.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.19.

NYSE:MCD opened at $249.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.59. McDonald’s has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $251.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.98.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,109.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,109.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $566,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 22,840 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,226 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,485,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $956,000. Finally, Spring Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Spring Capital Management LLC now owns 17,922 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,432,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

