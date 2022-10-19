mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.41

mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.41 and traded as high as C$2.96. mdf commerce shares last traded at C$2.91, with a volume of 24,365 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of mdf commerce from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of mdf commerce from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of mdf commerce from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Laurentian reduced their price target on shares of mdf commerce from C$9.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.25.

mdf commerce Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.31 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.41. The firm has a market cap of C$131.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46.

About mdf commerce

mdf commerce ( TSE:MDF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$32.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$31.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that mdf commerce inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include strategic sourcing, ecommerce, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplace.

