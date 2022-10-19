Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lowered its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,163 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 25,564 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 195.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Medtronic by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 265,973 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $24,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.25.

Medtronic Price Performance

NYSE:MDT traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,456,858. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $79.44 and a fifty-two week high of $124.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $109.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.55 and a 200-day moving average of $94.30.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 70.28%.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.