MELD (MELD) Trading Down 7.1% This Week

MELD (MELD) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. One MELD token can currently be bought for $0.0200 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges. MELD has a total market cap of $68.50 million and $58,314.00 worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MELD has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MELD Token Profile

MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,416,793,424 tokens. The official website for MELD is www.meld.com. MELD’s official message board is medium.com/meld-labs. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MELD’s official Twitter account is @meld_labs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MELD

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cardano platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.01899431 USD and is down -4.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $53,627.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

