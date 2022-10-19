Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) is Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s 7th Largest Position

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 462.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 0.2% of Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pavion Blue Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $215,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the second quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 41,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 227,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,709,000 after buying an additional 42,569 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.5% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.2% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 477,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,562,000 after purchasing an additional 119,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MRK stock opened at $94.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.11. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.50 and a fifty-two week high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.83.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

