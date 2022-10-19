Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Securities LLC

Brown Advisory Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,123 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 3.2% of Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $31,000. Goodwin Daniel L bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.28. 28,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,555,642. The firm has a market cap of $238.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.31. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.50 and a fifty-two week high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.11.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.