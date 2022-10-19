Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,035,424 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 18,454 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.1% of Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $166,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.3% during the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,509 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the first quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 13.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,506,000 after buying an additional 13,727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DZ Bank cut Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, July 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.93.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.44, for a total value of $44,952.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,795,728.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.44, for a total value of $44,952.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,795,728.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $3,075,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,592 shares of company stock worth $8,424,422. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.11. The company had a trading volume of 919,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,540,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.53 and a 12-month high of $353.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.13.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.