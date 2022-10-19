MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by Eos Focused Equity Management L.P.

Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. trimmed its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,095 shares during the quarter. MGM Resorts International accounts for 7.1% of Eos Focused Equity Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $6,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 715.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 280.0% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 70.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total transaction of $154,810.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total transaction of $154,810.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Swartz purchased 14,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.05 per share, for a total transaction of $498,761.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,022.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 590,030 shares of company stock valued at $20,493,524. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MGM traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.15. 74,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,735,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.89. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 2.04. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $26.41 and a 12 month high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 27.33%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 0.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MGM shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $58.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Argus cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.97.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

