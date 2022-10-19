Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.06-$0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.00 billion-$4.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.62 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Summit Insights upgraded Micron Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Micron Technology from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.52.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $52.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $57.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.94. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $48.45 and a twelve month high of $98.45.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.75%. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 52,961 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 17,685 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $331,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 21.9% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,884 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 22.1% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

