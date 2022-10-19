Midland States Bancorp (MSBI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 26.75%. The firm had revenue of $75.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Midland States Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Midland States Bancorp Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of MSBI opened at $26.62 on Wednesday. Midland States Bancorp has a 12-month low of $23.48 and a 12-month high of $30.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.83.

Midland States Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MSBI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Midland States Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on Midland States Bancorp to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Midland States Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Midland States Bancorp to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

Insider Transactions at Midland States Bancorp

In other news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $38,144.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 26,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jerry L. Mcdaniel acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $38,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 26,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,800 shares of company stock valued at $121,376 in the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 13,249 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

About Midland States Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

