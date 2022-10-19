Midnight Sun Mining (CVE:MMA) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.33

Shares of Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (CVE:MMA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.32, with a volume of 38125 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

Midnight Sun Mining Trading Up 1.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 14.47, a current ratio of 14.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

About Midnight Sun Mining

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for copper, cobalt, and gold deposits. It has 60% interest in the Solwezi licenses covering an area of approximately 506 square kilometers in the Zambian Copperbelt located in northwest of Lusaka, Zambia.

