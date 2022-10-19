Mogo (TSE:MOGO) Shares Down 1.8%

Mogo Inc. (TSE:MOGO – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.11 and last traded at C$1.12. Approximately 193,851 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 244,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on Mogo from C$3.27 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Mogo from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Mogo Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.16, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.65. The company has a market cap of C$85.83 million and a P/E ratio of -1.60.

About Mogo

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada and internationally. The company provides digital solutions to the consumers to get in control of their financial health. It offers Mogo app to access a digital spending account with Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection and monthly credit score monitoring; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; and MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans.

Read More

