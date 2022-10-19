Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) Shares Gap Up to $6.49

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.49, but opened at $7.31. Momentive Global shares last traded at $7.39, with a volume of 128,453 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on MNTV. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Momentive Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Momentive Global from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Momentive Global from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Momentive Global to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.21.

Get Momentive Global alerts:

Momentive Global Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.68 and a 200 day moving average of $10.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Momentive Global ( NASDAQ:MNTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $120.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.90 million. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 35.46% and a negative net margin of 27.77%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Momentive Global news, insider Clarence Ewell sold 3,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $29,398.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 189,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,444,099.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Momentive Global news, insider Clarence Ewell sold 3,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $29,398.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 189,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,444,099.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Erika H. James sold 6,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $43,636.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,153.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,983 shares of company stock valued at $496,147. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Momentive Global

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Momentive Global by 339.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Momentive Global by 11,390.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,265 shares during the period. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in Momentive Global by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Momentive Global during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Momentive Global by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

About Momentive Global

(Get Rating)

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Momentive Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentive Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.