Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,161 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $16,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stack Financial Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 346,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl grew its position in Mondelez International by 4.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 83,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 5.2% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 7.1% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Ledyard National Bank increased its position in Mondelez International by 6.6% during the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $58.37. 40,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,038,697. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.11. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 56.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Mondelez International to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.14.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

