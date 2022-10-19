Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) Trading Up 4%

Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU – Get Rating) was up 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.52. Approximately 22,070 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 84,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

Montage Gold Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$53.72 million and a P/E ratio of -3.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.64.

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.01). On average, analysts expect that Montage Gold Corp. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Montage Gold Company Profile

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 1,442 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

