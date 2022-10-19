Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,534 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $58,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank raised its holdings in Moody’s by 177.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Stock Down 1.6 %

MCO traded down $3.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $242.05. 1,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,270. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.16 and a fifty-two week high of $407.94. The company has a market cap of $44.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $290.25.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 71.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $259.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Moody’s from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Moody’s from $296.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $321.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moody’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.