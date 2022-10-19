Moonbeam Market Cap Tops $201.11 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 19th. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $201.11 million and approximately $11.11 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00002474 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00080889 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00062624 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000557 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00015152 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00025783 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000314 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007252 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000197 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,039,551,951 coins and its circulating supply is 423,701,844 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

