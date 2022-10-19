Morgan Stanley Boosts Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Price Target to $16.00

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PAA. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America raised Plains All American Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.46.

Shares of PAA stock opened at $11.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.02. Plains All American Pipeline has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $12.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $16.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,104,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 74,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 9,514 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 430.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 85,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184 shares in the last quarter. 41.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

