Morgan Stanley Lowers ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $540.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $556.00 to $540.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 51.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NOW. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $646.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $705.00 to $553.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $488.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $567.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.09.

Shares of NOW opened at $356.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $427.85 and its 200 day moving average is $455.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $707.60. The company has a market capitalization of $72.07 billion, a PE ratio of 392.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.98.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 4,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.99, for a total transaction of $2,112,419.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 9,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,079,534.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 4,812 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.99, for a total value of $2,112,419.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,079,534.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.86, for a total value of $3,074,676.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,373,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,922 shares of company stock worth $14,410,327. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 55.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in ServiceNow by 310.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 78 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

