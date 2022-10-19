Morgan Stanley Trims ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Target Price to $70.00

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on OKE. Barclays decreased their price target on ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Stock Performance

NYSE OKE opened at $55.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.41. ONEOK has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $75.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ONEOK will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,656,839,000 after buying an additional 1,043,147 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,164,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,840,640,000 after buying an additional 339,036 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,288,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,810,000 after buying an additional 527,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,539,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,877,000 after buying an additional 302,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 9,775.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,761,000 after buying an additional 5,270,510 shares during the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ONEOK

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.