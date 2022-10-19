Morgan Stanley Trims Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Target Price to CHF 78

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from CHF 79 to CHF 78 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SSREY. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 83 to CHF 79 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 98 to CHF 87 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Swiss Re from CHF 91 to CHF 87 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Swiss Re presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.57.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

Swiss Re Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSREY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.41. The stock had a trading volume of 175,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,482. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.92. Swiss Re has a 1-year low of $17.26 and a 1-year high of $27.75.

About Swiss Re

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.