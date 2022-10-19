MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €223.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) received a €223.00 ($227.55) target price from equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.35% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €232.00 ($236.73) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Warburg Research set a €182.00 ($185.71) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €230.00 ($234.69) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €185.00 ($188.78) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €245.00 ($250.00) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday.

MTU Aero Engines Price Performance

Shares of ETR:MTX traded up €3.50 ($3.57) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €172.40 ($175.92). 154,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,994. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.92. MTU Aero Engines has a twelve month low of €149.20 ($152.24) and a twelve month high of €221.10 ($225.61). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €170.97 and a 200-day moving average price of €179.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.21.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

