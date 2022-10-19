MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Grows Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,537 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHA. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,025,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 10,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $39.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.96. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.25 and a one year high of $55.46.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

