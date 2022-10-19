MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $5.04 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp cut its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,651 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,899 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 648.4% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,208 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 20,107 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 301,951 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $64,414,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,831 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $272.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $235.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.96.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $201.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.78. The firm has a market cap of $125.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $186.89 and a 52-week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.