MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $5.38 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,067 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 28,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.7% during the second quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 8,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 114.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 182,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,722,000 after buying an additional 97,197 shares during the last quarter. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 5,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $122.94 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $144.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $111.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.11.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 107.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.80.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

