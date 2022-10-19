MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Purchases 25,589 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 25,589 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $10,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 55.8% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 11.9% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 97,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on GILD. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.31.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ GILD opened at $66.40 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $74.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.43 and a 200 day moving average of $62.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $83.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.32.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 15.03%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.02%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.