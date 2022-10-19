MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Purchases 4,933 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $8,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth $347,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 91,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,854,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Stanley Black & Decker to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Vertical Research cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $139.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 1.1 %

In related news, Director Robert J. Manning purchased 30,000 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,565,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $90,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert J. Manning bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $2,565,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,565,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SWK opened at $77.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.47 and its 200-day moving average is $106.62. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.28. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.24 and a 1-year high of $199.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.35). Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.