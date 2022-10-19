MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 15,712 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp trimmed its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 15,712 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in V.F. were worth $7,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VFC. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth about $213,383,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of V.F. by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 73,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,169,000 after buying an additional 10,433 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of V.F. by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,971 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on V.F. from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on V.F. from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. BTIG Research cut their target price on V.F. from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on V.F. from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on V.F. from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

V.F. Price Performance

In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 6,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,787,480.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $29.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $27.92 and a twelve month high of $78.91. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.14.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). V.F. had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.