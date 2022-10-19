MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Trims Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lowered its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,198 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,471 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 104,831 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 418,919 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $42,813,000 after acquiring an additional 22,855 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE opened at $88.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.64. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $179.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.67.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.56%.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on NIKE from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on NIKE from $156.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James assumed coverage on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on NIKE from $128.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.41.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

