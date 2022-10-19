Myer Holdings Limited (ASX:MYR) Insider John King Purchases 338,801 Shares

Myer Holdings Limited (ASX:MYR – Get Rating) insider John King purchased 338,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.60 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of A$201,586.60 ($140,969.65).

Myer Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 657.14, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Myer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. Myer’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

Myer Company Profile

Myer Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates department stores in Australia. It offers womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, homewares, beauty products, electrical goods, toys, gift products, and general merchandise. The company operates 58 stores under the Myer brand name. It is also involved in the online retailing business under the sass & bide, and Marcs and David Lawrence brand names.

