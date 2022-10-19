Nano Magic (OTCMKTS:PENC) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Nano Magic Inc. (OTCMKTS:PENC – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 1,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 6,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

Nano Magic Stock Down 3.8 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.23.

About Nano Magic

Nano Magic, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of consumer and industrial products enabled by nanotechnology. Its products include nano-layer coatings, nano-based cleaners, printable inks and pastes, and thermal management materials. It operates through the following segments: Product and Contract Services.

