Nano (XNO) Price Hits $0.74 on Major Exchanges

Nano (XNO) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 19th. During the last seven days, Nano has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a market cap of $98.84 million and $2.61 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00003850 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,266.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00022312 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.58 or 0.00267732 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00119310 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.88 or 0.00767571 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.34 or 0.00562319 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005179 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.04 or 0.00249329 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

