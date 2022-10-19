NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NAC) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01

NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NAC – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, October 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.014 per share on Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th.
NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.60, a quick ratio of 23.73 and a current ratio of 23.77.
About NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities
