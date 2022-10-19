Nasdaq, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%.

Nasdaq has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Nasdaq has a payout ratio of 28.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Nasdaq to earn $2.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.4%.

Nasdaq Stock Up 0.8 %

NDAQ opened at $57.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Nasdaq has a 12 month low of $46.77 and a 12 month high of $71.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.06. The stock has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.15 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $740,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,765 shares in the company, valued at $8,372,627.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $740,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,372,627.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.11, for a total value of $185,327.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,036 shares in the company, valued at $10,407,857.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,691 shares of company stock valued at $1,850,528. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nasdaq

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Nasdaq by 132.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 8.3% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 10.6% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Nasdaq by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.33 to $66.67 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.33 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.69.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

