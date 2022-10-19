Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.15 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Nasdaq Stock Up 0.8 %

NDAQ stock opened at $57.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.06. Nasdaq has a 12 month low of $46.77 and a 12 month high of $71.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 35.45%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Roland Chai sold 2,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total value of $483,960.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,504.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Nasdaq news, EVP Roland Chai sold 2,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total value of $483,960.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,657 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,504.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.13, for a total transaction of $130,291.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,851.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,691 shares of company stock valued at $1,850,528 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 14.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth about $671,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Nasdaq by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nasdaq by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.33 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Nasdaq from $197.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Nasdaq from $60.67 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.69.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

