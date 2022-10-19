National Bankshares Cuts Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target to C$196.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$213.00 to C$196.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.88% from the company’s current price.

CTC.A has been the subject of several other reports. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$225.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$235.00 to C$234.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$250.00 to C$215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC cut their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$222.00 to C$216.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$258.00 to C$184.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$210.75.

Shares of TSE CTC.A traded down C$2.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$149.76. The stock had a trading volume of 55,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,219. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$157.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$166.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45. Canadian Tire has a 1-year low of C$143.30 and a 1-year high of C$196.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.11.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

