National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) were up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.61 and last traded at $6.61. Approximately 503 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 218,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.39.

National Energy Services Reunited Trading Up 4.7 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Energy Services Reunited

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 7.1% during the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 340,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 155.3% in the first quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 541,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after buying an additional 329,571 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 19.5% in the first quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 480,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after buying an additional 78,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 5.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,878,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,756,000 after buying an additional 99,074 shares in the last quarter. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

