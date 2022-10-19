National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Receives $59.60 Average Target Price from Brokerages

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.33.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $78.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Storage Affiliates Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the second quarter valued at $40,056,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,029,000 after acquiring an additional 598,640 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the second quarter valued at $26,076,000. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 683.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 565,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,803,000 after buying an additional 493,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,324,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,321,000 after buying an additional 463,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE NSA opened at $41.62 on Wednesday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $38.51 and a one year high of $70.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.73.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.13). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 222.22%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

