Nblh (NBLH) Price Tops $0.0177 on Exchanges

Nblh (NBLH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 19th. Nblh has a total market capitalization of $158.87 million and $1,914.00 worth of Nblh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nblh has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. One Nblh token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nblh Token Profile

Nblh’s genesis date was July 31st, 2022. Nblh’s total supply is 900,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Nblh is nblhdao.io. The official message board for Nblh is medium.com/@nblhdoa. Nblh’s official Twitter account is @nblhdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nblh Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nblh (NBLH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Nblh has a current supply of 900,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Nblh is 0.01768122 USD and is down -11.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $4,458.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nblhdao.io/.”

