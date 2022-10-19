NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Hits $2.91 on Exchanges

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.37 billion and approximately $158.89 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.91 or 0.00015095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 812,963,867 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 812,579,860 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 3.06737472 USD and is up 2.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 187 active market(s) with $111,804,063.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

