Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.37

Shares of Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$9.37 and last traded at C$9.46, with a volume of 53106 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$24.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$19.75 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th.

Neo Performance Materials Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The company has a market cap of C$427.49 million and a P/E ratio of 5.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$12.57 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.86.

Neo Performance Materials Announces Dividend

Neo Performance Materials ( TSE:NEO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$214.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$202.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neo Performance Materials Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Neo Performance Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.97%.

Neo Performance Materials Company Profile

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

